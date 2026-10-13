'I will be there after elections': Trump warns Houthis over strikes on Saudi Arabia

"The Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped," Trump wrote.

"They've been silent for a long time, but now they've emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World's Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation, in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections — NOT NICE."

Trump also warned the group that the US elections would not prevent him from responding.

"Somebody should explain to them that I’m not running in the Elections, I’ve already won, IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE, but I’ll be there after the Elections, and I will never forget!" he said.

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The warning comes amid renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including two separate incidents targeting Riyadh's international airport on Saturday and Sunday.

The group has also stepped up attacks targeting Saudi oil infrastructure, raising concerns about energy supplies and global crude prices.

Trump accused the Houthis of attempting to influence oil markets ahead of the US elections, although he offered no evidence in his post to establish their motive.