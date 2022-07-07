Redmi K50i India price, sale date leaked ahead of July 20 launch

Redmi K50i India price and sale details have leaked online. According to a new report, the Redmi K50i will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. If the leaked pricing details are true, the Redmi K50i will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6 5G, etc. The rumoured Nothing Phone (1) is also expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

MySmartPrice claims that the Redmi K50i India price will start at Rs 26,999 for the base model, which will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The report, citing its sources, claims that the 8GB + 256GB variant will be priced between Rs 29,000 and Rs 33,000 in India. It expects the 8GB RAM variant to be priced at Rs 31,999.

The Redmi K50i, which is a rebadged Poco X4 GT/ Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G, will launch in three colours - Stealth Black, Quick Silver and Phantom Blue. It will go on sale starting July 22, which is a couple of days after its launch in India. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Customers will also be able to purchase the Redmi K50i via Mi Home Stores and retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, the phone will come with HDFC Bank card offers. However, the exact offer details remain unknown.

Redmi K50i 5G specifications

The Redmi K50i is a rebadged Poco X4 GT. It will feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate display. The phone will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. It also features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. The device will pack a 5080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup. The phone will feature a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera. Redmi K50i will run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.