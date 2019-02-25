Reliance Jio launches JioGroupTalk conference calling app

Reliance Jio has added a new member to its portfolio of apps with JioGroupTalk app. The JioGroupTalk app aims to provide one touch group calling over the Reliance Jio's VoLTE network. The chat app is only available to the Jio users and can be used to call up as many as ten people. The conference call app also has some nifty features like ability to mute participants, lecture mode etc. The application is currently in a beta trial mode.

The JioGroupTalk app has a fairly uncomplicated interface and allows users to create and manage group calls for up to 10 members. All of the 10 members can be added at once and you can add/remove or mute participants selectively during the conference call. You can also enter the 'lecture mode' wherein all except one participant is muted. Meanwhile, the members in the group call can be non-Jio users, but they will have to be added separately.

JioGroupTalk is only available for both Android as well as iOS users. The users can sign in using the Jio phone number. During the registration process, you would get an OTP for verification, and once that's done, you will be able to use the app. The JioGroupTalk app has three different tabs - Recent, Groups and Contacts. Recent tab will list out all of the latest conversations. Groups tab will have the list of Groups you have created in the app. And lastly, as the name suggests, Contacts tab has the names of all the contacts you have saved in your phone.

At present, the Jio Group Talk app only allows for voice calling, but according to TelecomTalk, video calling and chatting features will come to the app soon. The app, at the moment, also does not allow group chats. Also, only the saved numbers in the contact list can be added to the group conference at the moment.

Edited By: Udit Verma

