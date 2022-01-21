Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a flat discount of Rs 5,000, now available for Rs 49,999

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has received a big discount on Amazon India and is available at a much lower price just a few days after its launch. The premium smartphone can currently be purchased for as low as Rs 49,999. There is also an additional 10 per cent bank offer on this smartphone as well as an exchange offer. Here's everything you need to know about this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets discounted on Amazon: Check new prices

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was recently launched in India for Rs 54,999. But, you now get it for Rs 49,999 via Amazon. This means that the site is giving a discount of Rs 5,000. The mentioned price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model has also received a price cut and is selling for Rs 53,999, down from Rs 58,999. The e-commerce giant is also giving a 10 per cent discount on the Bank of Baroda credit card (up to Rs 1,250) and American Express credit card (up to Rs 1,500).

Currently, Amazon is not running any sale event on its platform and is still offering a big discount on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone. It is currently unknown when this offer will expire. But, if you are interested in buying this device, then you should hurry up as just a few days back the Galaxy S21 FE was selling for Rs 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features, specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India with Android 12. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The panel has support for 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC, which is also powering the Galaxy S21 series.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G even has support for Wireless Dex, which will help people connect the phone to a larger screen. The device also has an IP68-certified build, which means it is dust-and-water resistant. It features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung has also provided 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.

