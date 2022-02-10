Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs, features and prices compared

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, one of the most awaited flagship phones of 2022. The device is offered in a refreshed design with elements from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The camera module is gone now, and the sensors sit flush with the rear panel. Along with that, S22 Ultra brings the S-pen, a stand-out feature from the Note lineup. It is a flagship device, so it's packed with top of the line hardware. The phone features a big 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the region, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset. The device gets a 108-megapixel and a 40-megapixel camera for selfies—a 5000mAh battery powers the S22 Ultra.

The Samsung S22 Ultra is the strongest competitor to the OnePlus 10 Pro recently. So we decided to compare the two phones to find out which is a better device on paper.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and weighs 229 grams while OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm and weighs 200gms.

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, OnePlus 10 Pro sports a marginally smaller 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ships will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset whereas OnePlus 10 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

RAM: The two phones come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Storage: While OnePlus 10 Pro comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB storage configurations.

Rear camera: The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with the same 108-megapixel main camera from the S21 Ultra. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 10 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

On the flip side, the OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 main camera with OIS and EIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 150-degree FOV and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Front camera: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 40-megapixel camera for selfies while OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery: The S22 Ultra is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, whereas OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Software: Both these devices run Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,700). On the other hand, OnePlus 10 Pro starts at RMB 4,699 (around Rs 54,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The middle variant midway with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 58,000). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 5299 (roughly Rs 61,500).