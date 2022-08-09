Snap is planning layoffs, managers working on a plan

Several tech companies are laying off their employees as a part of cost-cutting measures amid the slowing economy. After Netflix, Twitter, TikTok, Microsoft, and some of the other tech companies announced layoffs, a report now suggests Snap is planning to lay off some of its employees.

As per sources close to the development, Snap is in the early stages of planning layoffs. The company, though, hasn't revealed any specific details on the same yet. The report of layoffs comes after Snap delivered disappointing earnings results.

It is unclear as to how many Snap employees of a total of 6,000 will be laid off. The report suggests that managers across the company are still in the planning stage and haven't yet decided who all will be laid off and on what grounds.

Well, this clearly isn't the first time that Snap is planning to lay off its employees. The last time Snap fired some of its employees were in the year 2018. Well, not that the CEO of Snap didn't warn of layoffs. Earlier this year, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that the company would pull back on hiring and "find additional cost savings."

Snap has been struggling a lot to grow in the last few years, especially to build an ads business and also sell hardware products like selfie drone, among others.

Unfortunately, Snap isn't the only tech company to face layoffs. Recently, tech companies like TikTok, Twitter, Alibaba, Microsoft, and others have laid off hundreds of employees as a cost-cutting initiative. Not just that, big tech companies like Google and Meta announced slowing hiring amid the slowing economy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also said that there are more employees and the work is less in comparison.