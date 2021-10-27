Snapchat reaches 100mn monthly users, credits growth to localising app experience

Snap Inc on Wednesday announced that Snapchat has reached 100 million monthly users in India and credited this growth to localising the app experience. The announcement was made during the second edition of "Snap in India". The company claims that it has increased offerings of local content through partnerships with leading channels. Snapchat's 'Discover' content section has 70 local Indian channels across news, fitness, fashion, entertainment and comedy, publishing premium content on Snap in 2021, more than 200 per cent over Q2 of 2020.

"We don't really look at ourselves as a social media platform. We are very focused on the camera and Augmented Reality. We have invested a lot of time in localising the language experience and drive the growth. Reaching 100 million monthly Snapchatters is a significant moment for us. We improved the Snapchat product experience, for example, rebuilding and optimising our Android version of Snapchat over the past few years to make it more performant across devices," Nana Murugesan-Managing Director International Markets.

Snapchat claims that the localisation efforts have led to a 150 per cent increase year-on-year on total daily time spent by Snapchatters in India watching shows and publisher content with over 125 million unique viewers having watched a show in India on Snapchat. The company says that it will double down on its original content in India and has commissioned over 120 episodes of new content for 2022.

One of the major focus points for the platform going into the next year will be to find new ways for creators to monetise their content. Snapchat claims that it is using several measurement tools to help advertisers track key metrics spanning conversions, to purchases, to sign-ups. It believes that these tools helped Snap increase the new advertisers by 70 per cent in 2020.

"We are going to introduce new features for monetisation. For example, how we can connect fans and brands with creators and provide the latter with more opportunities," Nana explained.

Partnerships with smartphone makers

Snapchat recently integrated its app on the newly launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones to allow users to open the platform directly from their lock screen. The Pixel 6 series may not be coming to India (at least anytime soon) but, Nana promises that Snap will partner with other OEMs in India too.

"At the end of the day, we are a smartphone app and working with the OEMs is a big part of our strategy. There are so many types of devices out there and our aim to ensure that the app is optimised for all these devices. A part of this strategy is to ensure that most devices come pre-installed with the latest version of Snapchat to help the users," he said.

The integration is not limited to Google though. Users can access the 'Fun Mode'feature on Samsung phones that brings Snap's AR-powered Lenses to their native camera app. Select OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 9R, include a Bitmoji "always-on display" feature that helps liven up the ambient display with the user's personal Bitmoji avatar.

"What we did with the Pixel 6, is provide a way to quickly capture and share a moment. We will continue to partner with other smartphone makers as well. For example, you will get Snapchat lenses directly on the JioPhone Next's camera app. So, even though it's not the Snapchat app, you still get the best Snap experience," Nana explained.

He also suggested that other smartphones may also see a Pixel-like lock screen integration in the future.



