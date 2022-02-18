Snapchat will allow users to change name but conditions apply

Have you ever wished to have an option to change the username of your Snapchat account? If yes, then there is some good news. The company has announced that it is planning to roll out a feature that will allow you to change your username. This way, one won't be required to create a new account and still have access to old friends lists, Snap scores, Snap codes, and memories.

The Verge reported that the feature will be available starting February 23. It will be released for both iOS and Android users around the world. However, you will only get one chance to change your username per year. In addition to this, you won't be able to enter any username that has been used by others. Once you change your username, you will not get the option to go to the old username. All this basically means that once you change your Snapchat's username, it will never be available to everyone.

Snapchat says this was the much-requested feature, so it is finally offering it to its users. This is a good feature for those who are tired of using their old username and the new one will give users an opportunity to re-identify themselves. The new feature was previously only available to those who were based in Australia. Besides, other social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter already offer the ability to change usernames.

If you want to change the username on Snapchat, then you first need to tap on the Bitmoji icon, which is located on the top-left corner of the screen. Then, head to the profile section > select settings by tapping on the gear icon. Here, you will find an option called "Username," just tap on it and you will get a "change username" button. You can then enter a new username and tap again on "Next" to apply the change. Your username will then be updated.

This news comes days after Snapchat announced that it will start adding mid-roll ads in users' Stories. This feature will allow creators to earn some revenue from their work. This is currently available in the beta version and is visible to those who have reached Snap Star status.