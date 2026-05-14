Spotify cuts subscription prices in India; discontinues Premium Lite

Spotify, the online music streaming platform, has reduced prices for its Premium Standard and Student plans in India. Alongside restructuring the prices, the company has also discounted the entry-level Premium Lite tier, marking a major overhaul of its subscription lineup. The updated pricing has started to reflect on the Spotify website, with the changes aimed at simplifying subscription options.

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Updated Spotify subscription prices in India

According to the Spotify website, the Premium Standard now costs Rs 139 per month, down from Rs 199. The updated price matches the price of Spotify’s Premium Lite plan, which has now been discontinued. Alongside the Standard Plan, the Student plan has also been revised and has been reduced from Rs 99 to only Rs 69 per month.

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Spotify said in a statement to Business Today, “We occasionally adapt the plans we offer, based on market opportunity and to provide choice to and value to users.

Highlighting the discontinuation of the Lite plan, Spotify said, “In India, the Lite plan is no longer available. Spotify Lite users are being offered to move to Spotify Standard at the same price. Users have already been informed about this transition.”

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The Spotify Premium Platinum plan continues to be priced at Rs 299, with advanced features. Therefore, Spotify users planning to upgrade their listening experience can choose between Premium Standard, Lite, and Platinum plans.

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The updated subscription prices will be applicable to new subscribers, while current users can continue using Spotify's legacy tiers unless they plan to switch plans. These existing subscription options included Individual, Duo, and Family plans costing from Rs 139 to Rs 229.