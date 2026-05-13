Spotify’s new recap feature shows your complete listening history: All details

Spotify’s yearly Wrapped feature has gained much popularity over the years by showcasing your most-streamed songs, favourite artists, and more. However, this time the music streaming platform has released “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)” feature as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

These new features take you back to your first streamed song, most-played artists, and a personalised playlist of the user’s top 120 songs over the years. If you also want to check out your complete listening journey, this limited-time feature lets you relive your music history in a more personalised way.

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Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s): Check first track, most listened to artists, and more

To access the Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) feature, simply search “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s).” The feature is also being displayed on the home screen of the Spotify app, providing easy access. The feature consists of the first day on Spotify, the total number of unique songs listened to, the first song streamed, and the all-time most-streamed artist.

In addition, you’ll also get a custom playlist of 120 top songs you’ve listened to. You can also save the playlist to your library. Every personalised music insight comes with a designed card that users can easily share with friends or post on social media platforms like Instagram.

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Spotify said, "The experience captures the moments that defined listeners' music journeys, and celebrates the artists and fans who have shaped Spotify and music culture over the past 20 years.”

Top artists, songs, and albums over the years

Furthermore, Spotify has also released the most-streamed artists, albums, songs, and podcasts in its history. Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber are among the top-most-streamed artists.

In terms of most-streamed songs on Spotify, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd tops the list, followed by Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood, Starboy by The Weeknd, Daft Punk, As It Was by Harry Styles, and Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

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