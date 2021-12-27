Tecno Spark 8 Pro launch in India expected soon, price could be around Rs 15,000

Last week, Tecno, the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, introduced the Tecno Camon 18 in India. It now appears that Tecno is getting ready to introduce another smartphone in India, according to a poster shared on the company's official Twitter account.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro poster shows that it will be flaunting a punch-hole display. The rear side of the phone will feature a triple camera unit. The tweet confirms that the Spark 8 Pro will have a 48 megapixel primary camera capable of capturing better photos in low-light conditions.

The landing page of the Spark 8 Pro is now live on Amazon India. While the above image showcases the phone in black colour, it can be seen in the blue edition on Amazon's website.

Since Tecno Spark 8 Pro has already gone official in Bangladesh. It sports a 6.8-inch display that delivers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels. Moreover, the screen has a punch-hole notch that houses the front-facing camera.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. Coming to the camera configuration of the smartphone, it is expected to feature an 8-megapixel front camera with dual front flash, and a triple camera unit with quad-LED flash that is 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and an Al lens. The front panel has an 8 megapixel selfie for and video calling camera. The cameras will be enhanced for better low-light performance and selfies.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with a USB Type-C charging port. It has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs Android 11 OS with HiOS v7.6 on top.

It is priced at BDT 16,990 (approx. Rs. 15,000). There is no information regarding the pricing in India, however, we can expect Tecno to price it in the same range as Bangladesh.

Tecno is yet to reveal a specific debut date for the Tecno Spark 8 Pro, however, the Amazon listing and official poster point towards the launch taking place soon in India.