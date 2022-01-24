These Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme 9 Pro leaks give us best look at upcoming mid-range phones

Realme 9 series may soon get new phones on it. Realme has confirmed that it will soon launch the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, while its India boss Madhav Sheth said in an interview recently that the cost of the entire Pro series will be more than Rs 15,000. While we still wait for a launch date, the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ have leaked once again in renders, giving us the fullest look at the upcoming mid-range phones, as well as their colour options.

Smartprix collaborated with OnLeaks to leak probably the best-looking renders of the two upcoming Realme 9 Pro series phones. This time, the renders show different colour options of the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones. And these renders hint that there will be an Aurora Green and a Sunrise Blue colour variant, in addition to the Midnight Black variant that we have seen in the leaked renders shared previously.

The renders share nothing new but do corroborate previous information, one piece of which is about the camera design. But the report does mention that there are slight differences in the designs of these three variants. These are very small changes that you are unlikely to notice, but if you are keen, the report listed an example of the Sunrise Blue colour in which the Realme logo seems to have blended in with the iridescence on the phone's bottom part.

The best thing is that the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ look mostly identical. So, it is going to be hard for people to tell these two phones apart, at least by just looking at them. But their specifications are what will make them distinct phones at possibly distinct prices.

According to previous reports, the Realme 9 Pro+ will use a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, while the Realme 9 Pro will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The Realme 9 Pro+ may come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 9 Pro may use a 6.59-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel camera system may be available on the Realme 9 Pro+, while the Realme 9 Pro is likely to have 64-megapixel cameras. And finally, there may be 4500mAh and 5000mAh batteries on the Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro, per the report.

For now, we have the key specifications and the photos that show what sort of phones the Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro will be like, but nothing is official except the part that the two phones are coming to India soon. So, let us wait for more information to come.