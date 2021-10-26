This may be our first look at Facebook's upcoming Oculus Pro headset

Facebook is working on an advanced version of its Oculus Quest headset, and there have been enough teasers around it. But it has been mostly tight-lipped about the features of the upcoming headset. For the first time, there is concrete proof that hints at what may arrive as Oculus Pro. Facebook has leaked some setup videos of its unreleased headset on its website, showing off what the Oculus Pro will look like.

The Verge claims to have obtained these setup videos from Oculus' website, which may have first surfaced on Reddit. The Oculus Pro, which is not exactly what these videos call the headset, is dark in colour and has a strap on the back. The videos show the design may be very futuristic, while the Oculus Pro may let users customise virtual avatars with full-body tracking. There may also be new controllers with a charging dock. The headset may be pivotal in the use of Horizon Workrooms VR-powered work collaboration app.

Facebook has talked about its next-generation headset multiple times before, but earlier this year, Andrew Bosworth, VP at Facebook's Reality Labs, said there will not be a Quest Pro launch this year. So, it is possible that the Oculus Pro will not launch this year. But, in case there is even a slight chance, Facebook may choose the upcoming Connect conference, where the company showcases its VR products, for the announcement. Of course, that would not be in line with what Bosworth said.

"We do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce, and that's a little ways off still," Bosworth said back in April in a Twitter Space where Oculus consulting CTO, John Carmack, was also present. "It's still not gonna happen this year."

But Facebook's latest Oculus software already has references to the upcoming headset with the "Oculus Pro" name. The setup videos, which were spotted in the software, may be played during the initial setup on the unreleased product.

For Facebook, its Reality Labs arm has the biggest potential to grow. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to build a metaverse and mixed reality (including separate instances of virtual reality and augmented reality) fits right into the vision. In fact, the company is planning to rebrand itself into something that will convey the message that Facebook's parent company is no longer a social media company.

There is no information on when the Oculus Pro will arrive, but the latest leak does confirm Facebook's future plans.