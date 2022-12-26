Top 10 updates that made using WhatsApp easier through 2022!

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app by Meta, has been a fan favorite across the globe. It is especially famous in India among its 487 million users in the country. The instant message service has also had a fair share of regulatory stifle through 2022 but the company has been focused on introducing and upskilling the app.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the following lockdowns forced us to find efficient ways of working from home and so came apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. However, the rise in their popularity compelled WhatsApp also to upgrade and provide similar features.

1. 32-person calls: WhatsApp enabled 32 people to be on a single video which is four times the earlier number.

2. Mute participants: WhatsApp also made it possible to mute a participant, like one can on a Zoom call. Long pressing on a participant's name or number enlarges the video or audio feed and allows the user to either mute or message them separately.

3. Call link: Like a Zoom link, one can now also share a WhatsApp video call link. The company also launched other features to become more user-friendly.

4. Voice note multi-tasking: Earlier, it was only possible to listen to a voice note by being in the same chat window but, in March this year, the company made it possible to multitask and move out of the chat window without pausing and ongoing voice note.

5. Draft review: Apart from multi-task, it also enabled a user to listen to voice messages before sending.

6. Remember playback & Fast playback: If the user pauses a voice message, he or she can pick up from where it was left off. WhatsApp introduced an option to speed your way through longer voice notes by playing them at 1.5x or 2x speed.

7. Message yourself: A user can send messages to herself/ himself. So, no need to fill everything on an empty group chat. However, it may be a little late for this feature.

8. Large file sharing: The platform can be used for sharing files, photos, and videos up to 2GB, it was previously limited to 100MB.

9. Android to Apple: This feature is probably the most asked for. Now WhatsApp has provided a way where users can transfer account information, settings, profile photo, and chat history when moving between operating systems unlike earlier when had to let go of all the chats and backups if they were moving from an Android phone to an iPhone.

10. Communities: This supergroup feature that combines multiple groups of similar natures has helped reduce the anxiety of compulsive texters as now a single message can be broadcast everywhere. With this also came the in-chat poll and increased number of participants in groups.