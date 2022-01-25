Twitter Flock feature under work, will let you tweet to a closed group of up to 150 friends

Twitter may soon introduce Flock, a feature much like Instagram's Close Friends that will let you share updates with a closed group of contacts on the microblogging platform. From what has been hinted so far about the feature, Twitter users will be able to choose up to 150 friends to include in Flock at one time.

The feature was first spotted in July last year. At the time, Twitter called it "Trusted Friends" and introduced it as a design concept for the service. Ever since, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has kept a track of its progress. Recent sharings by Paluzzi now give us more insights into how the feature may work.

As spotted by The Verge, Paluzzi has come out with more information on Twitter Flock and its working in a new tweet. As per a series of screenshots shared by the developer, the Twitter Flock will be much like the Close Friends option on Instagram. Twitter users will be asked to select if they want their tweet to be public or limited to their Flock, at the time of posting.

(Image: Twitter/ Alessandro Paluzzi)

Screenshots also show that there will be a limit of 150 contacts on the Twitter Flock. Once users post a tweet to their Flock, only the people included in the list will be able to see the tweet on their timelines or reply to it. These tweets will also carry a message, stating "You can see this Tweet because the author has added you to their Twitter Flock." This is a bit more extensive portrayal of the Flock feature, as compared to the simple Green border that is used to indicate posts made to close friends on Instagram.

In case users want someone off their Flock list, they will be able to do so without notifying the party at all. Twitter says that removal of a contact from a Flock will not send out any sort of notification to the person, thus keeping the decision private, just as the group.

Much like other platforms that already have such functionality, Twitter is now focusing on ways to let its users share information more privately. In an interaction with The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson refused to reveal much about the Flock feature as of now, though confirmed that 'Twitter Flock' is "just a placeholder name." We can hence, expect to see the functionality by a different name once it goes live on the platform.