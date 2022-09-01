Twitter starts testing edit button, but it will cost you money

Twitter begins testing the much-awaited edit button for select users. The micro-blogging site has confirmed testing the feature through a tweet. "If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button," the company noted in the tweet.

Twitter has also said that the edit button will be available only for people who are willing to pay for it. This simply means that the option will not be available free of cost like any other features offered by the platform. In an official blog post, the company clarified that initially the edit option will be rolled out only for Twitter Blue subscribers.

"Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you're not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited," the microblogging site noted in the blog post.

