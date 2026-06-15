Vedanta Aluminium shares list following demerger; drop 5% after debut

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML), one of the four companies carved out of Vedanta Ltd under its demerger plan, made their stock market debut on Monday. The stock opened at Rs 527, climbed to a day high of Rs 538, and later fell nearly 5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 500.65 during the early trading session.

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Along with VAML, Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd, Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd and Vedanta Power Ltd also debuted on the stock exchanges on June 15.

The newly listed entities have been placed in the trade-for-trade (T2T) segment. Under this category, intraday trading is not permitted and all transactions must result in the delivery of shares.

This means investors who purchase shares of any of the Vedanta demerged entities on a given trading day can sell them only from the next trading day onward.

As part of the demerger, eligible Vedanta shareholders who held the stock before the record date of May 1, 2026, received one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel for every Vedanta share held.

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Commenting on the aluminium business, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said investors may consider evaluating Vedanta Aluminium Metal, citing the company's ongoing aluminium capacity expansion and supportive trends in LME aluminium prices as key factors.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities said Vedanta's resources portfolio offers scale, diversification and a strong balance sheet, supported by its low-cost, cash-generating zinc-lead-silver business. The brokerage noted that the company benefits from globally competitive zinc production costs due to its captive mines, while future growth is expected to be driven by higher volumes across key businesses such as aluminium and zinc, along with improved cost efficiencies in aluminium operations.

Emkay Global Financial Services said it sees a strong re-rating case for Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Power.

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The demerger of the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta group received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2025.