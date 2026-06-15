Each Vedanta business can hit the $100 billion revenue mark, says Anil Agarwal

The demerger of Vedanta Limited has culminated through the listing of four new entities -- Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Iron & Steel, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Power. With Vedanta Limited, there will be five listed companies of the conglomerate.

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"Each of the five sectors is exciting and holds tremendous promise. We are very conscious about being a dividend-paying entity and creating value for the companies," said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources.

Emphasising the potential in India, he outlined an investment of $20 billion over the next five years. "Each of the companies has the potential to hit $100 billion in revenue. Nothing is more important than the interest of shareholders, and in the last five years, Vedanta has delivered a return of 300%," said Agarwal. According to him, India imports 50% of its natural resources requirement. "There are huge deposits of thorium in India, and we must work on capitalising this opportunity to become self-sufficient," he added.

With a repeated focus on the India story, he was of the view that each of Vedanta's businesses is poised to take off. "When I look at the potential in manganese, nickel, ferrochrome and copper, it is merely an indication of how much can be done", said Agarwal, who interspersed his speech in English and Hindi.

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Be it Hindustan Zinc and Balco, he mentioned how the government is the biggest beneficiary, by way of dividend payouts. Agarwal also mentioned the role of technology as a key part of the strategy. "AI is in our veins, and we use it across our businesses," he said. The plan is to relist Vedanta Resources at a later date. "Vedanta and its businesses have to go beyond us and are well-set for the growth phase," maintained Agarwal.

