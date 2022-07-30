Uber will make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

Uber is planning to roll out a bunch of updates which will make it harder for drivers to cancel the rides. The most common problem faced by people who use ride-hailing apps is abrupt cancellations. People are often stranded in the middle of nowhere when their Uber drivers cancel on them for no reason. The driver either forces the commuters to make a cash payment or reveal their destination before even starting the trip. However, Uber's upcoming updates will fix the issue.

Uber said in a blog post that it is rolling out a feature called upfront fare which will show the drivers how much they will earn from a trip and where they are going. Uber says that it has completely reimagined the ways in which a driver accepts a trip.

"Our new trip request screen makes it easier for drivers to decide if a trip is worth their time and effort by providing all the details—including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going—upfront," Uber said in a blog post. The company said that the new feature would help drivers to make more informed choices. This will also minimise trip cancellations. A driver will not cancel the trip if he knows how much he is getting for a trip and where he is heading. This way, users can also commute without fearing that their rides will be cancelled.

Uber said that the feature was piloted in different cities and the drivers were happy with the freedom they got to choose with the app.

Earlier this month, Uber also rolled out a special feature for drivers, which will let them see where they are headed before they accept the trip.

"To enhance transparency and remove frustration for riders and drivers, drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to see the trip destination before they decide to accept the ride. Encouraged by the reduction in the number of trip cancellations after the pilot launch in May 2022, Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional feature to all cities. Uber will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders and make changes if required," Uber said in a statement.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399