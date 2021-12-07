Uber will soon allow drivers, riders to record audio during trips

Uber has rolled out a couple of safety features for riders and drivers. The ride-hailing giant has announced a new audio recording feature that would let users record audio during the trip. The feature can be used by the drivers as well as the riders. The audio recording feature on Uber is now available in 14 countries, including Mexico and Brazil. Uber will start piloting the three US cities. The company is yet to announce the feature in India.

In a bid to enhance the safety of both drivers and riders, Uber has introduced the audio recording feature. The user can enable the audio recording feature by tapping the shield icon in the app's Safety Toolkit and selecting "Record Audio." Both riders and drivers record individual trips. However, drivers can keep the recording feature on even while looking for rides. The rider will be informed when the driver turns on the recording.

"Once riders and drivers enable this feature, they can choose to record audio by tapping the shield icon on the map screen and selecting "Record Audio." Riders and drivers can choose to record individual trips, and drivers will also have the option to leave the feature on while they're online. Before the trip, we'll let the rider know in their app if a driver has opted into the feature," Uber said.

Uber said in the blog that the audio file will be end-to-end encrypted and no one including Uber can access the file. The file will be stored on the riders and drivers mobiles and nobody will have access to it. Users can however submit a safety report to Uber and attach the audio file to their report. Once the report is submitted, an Uber executive will will decrypt and review the submitted audio recording, as well as any other relevant information to determine what happened and the best course of action.

Uber has nothing to do with the audio unless the user wants it to access it. It will be completely the user's choice whether he wants to share the audio file with Uber or not. The file will remain on the user's phone.

The company revealed that nearly 70 per cent of riders and drivers surveyed in Brazil told Uber that the feature helped them feel safer when using Uber. Uber is yet to pilot the feature in India but once it does, it would be helpful to users considering safety is the major concern in India.