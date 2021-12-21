Vivo S12 Pro launch tomorrow: Specs, features, expected price, and all that we know so far

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo S12 Pro tomorrow. The device will be unveiled in a virtual launch which will begin at 7 PM CST (5:00 PM IST). The Vivo S12 Pro will take over the Vivo S10 Pro launched in June this year. Almost all details of the Vivo S12 Pro have been revealed in the recent teasers and leaks. Now ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed another video teaser. The teaser gives us a good look at the design of this phone, where it can be seen with a rectangular notch cut-out and triple rear cameras. Interestingly, Vivo has included two dual-LED front flashes with an aim to improve selfies.

The Vivo S12 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch OLED panel. It will be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 chipset that powers devices like the OnePlus Nord 2, Relme X7 Max 5G and more. The smartphone will sport 108-megapixel triple rear cameras. While at the front, it will get cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo is likely to use a 4200mAh battery on this device paired with 44W charging. There's more that we know about the device, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Vivo S12 Pro: Specs and features

Vivo has released a fresh video teaser of the Vivo S12 Pro to showcase the design of the Vivo S12 Pro. The teaser was put-out on the company's official Weibo account. In the video, Vivo S12 Pro is seen in glittering gold colour. The phone has a rectangular body with curved corners and edges. At the rear, it has a rectangular camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, it appears with a rectangular notch that holds the dual front-facing cameras and dual-LED flashes. Vivo says that the LED flashes are dual-toned.

Other than the design, specs of the Vivo S12 Pro have also been revealed. The Vivo S12 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It should have some kind of high refresh rate, but that is yet to be known. The Vivo S12 Pro will ship with the Dimensity 1200 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 3GHz and coupled with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

Vivo S12 Pro teased

Vivo will offer this device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The teaser reveals that Vivo S12 Pro will be equipped with triple rear cameras, including a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it sports dual cameras with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The device may get a 4200mAh battery along with 44W charging. Besides this, it could be running Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean UI.

Vivo S12 Pro launch and price

The Vivo S12 Pro will launch on Wednesday, i.e. December 22. It will be launched alongside Vivo Watch 2 in a virtual event that begins at 7 PM CST (5:00 PM IST) tomorrow.

While the official pricing will be revealed tomorrow, a leak has hinted towards the expected pricing. As per this, Vivo S12 Pro will start for CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 35,300). The other two models with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM are expected to go for CNY 2,999 (about Rs 35,700) and CNY 3,339 (roughly Rs. 39,700).