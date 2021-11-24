Vivo V23e with 50-megapixel camera launched: Price and specs

After a few weeks of rumours and speculations, Vivo finally launched its latest V-series smartphone the Vivo V23e 5G in Vietnam. This is a 5G variant of the Vivo V23e that was first launched in Vietnam earlier this month as the successor of the Vivo V21e.

The Vivo V23e 5G is available in only one variant, 8GB with 128GB onboard storage. In Thailand, it is priced at 8,490,000 Vietnamese Dong (approx. Rs. 28,000). The smartphone is launched in two colour options, including Dawn Melodies and Moonlight Dance colours. The company said it will begin the pre-orders from today, and deliveries will take place from December 1.

Vivo V23e 5G runs on Vivo's proprietary UI FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11. It flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.37% and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device uses a water drop notch design that houses a stunning 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, coupled with an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a 2MP f/2.4 sensor for macro shots.

The selfie camera comes with autofocus as well as Eye AF which allows the camera to follow the user's eye to help users stay in focus during photo capture. The front camera supports features like multi-frame noise reduction, AI Extreme Night mode, bokeh mode, face restoration, and AI Steadi Face video, and dual-view video. The device also sports a 7.36mm ultra-thin body.

The V23e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. As is consistent with Vivo's recent models, the V23e comes with up to 4GB of extended RAM. The device comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and it is expandable via microSD.

Vivo V23e 5G is equipped with a 4,050 mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging support that can charge up to 69% in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots (Nano), and dual Wi-Fi support. It has an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

The tech giant also launched Vivo Y76 as the latest smartphone of the company's Y series in Malaysia. It has been launched in the market with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and Dimensity 700 chipset. This 5G phone from Vivo comes with a water drop style notch display and 44W fast charging support.