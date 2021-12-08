Vodafone Idea extends WiFi calling service to more states, here is how to use it

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out Voice Over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling service for prepaid and postpaid customers in Punjab circle. The service will be available to users in Punjab circle at no additional cost. Vi customers in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bhatinda can access the service. VoWiFi allows the customer to make calls using any Wi-Fi network and also VoWiFi allows making calls without a mobile network or weak mobile network, and currently, it is applicable for the above-mentioned states.

Vo WiFi calls are free of cost for users on unlimited plans. However, if users are not on an unlimited plan, then they will be charged as per the base tariff of their plans. To enable VoWiFi on their phones, users should have an internet connection and must have a compatible handset along with a 4G SIM with Volte Service enabled. To enable WiFI calling: Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and Internet > SIM and network > SIM 1 or SIM 2 > Turn on Wi-Fi Calling option.

In case your phone is on the list of supported devices, and yet you don't get the option for Vo-WiFi in settings, you may need to update the software in your phone. Before enabling the feature in phone settings, users may need to enable VoLTE on their SIM profiles. Once the VoLTE is enabled, users need to go to SIM Card and Networks, look for their 4G SIM and then head over to Make Calls using WiFi and turn it on.

Vi VoWifi calling service is currently available in Delhi and NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Goa, Rajasthan, UP and West Bengal. Vi is in the process of extending VoWifi to more locations over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has noted that it has successfully carried out secure network slicing using Nokia's Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar in Gujarat where Vi is conducting 5G trials on government-allocated 5G spectrum. The telco noted that the deployment of network slicing will enable Vi to quickly add new revenue streams while delivering innovative 5G use cases to the users and to enterprises. Two network slices were created as part of the demonstration.

Vi noted that while the first slice was for general data traffic, a second slice was established for high speed and extremely low latency. Without the second slice, virtual reality content achieved a lower resolution delivering an average user experience. Using Nokia's solution, with security built-in from the earliest product design phase, Vi showcased that network slicing significantly improved the user experience by allowing viewers to enjoy the high-resolution VR content.

Network slicing allows service providers to create multiple virtual networks over the same physical network. These virtual networks can be configured based on different parameters, including network performance, speed, bandwidth and latency to offer differentiated services. This allows service providers to cost-effectively address the requirements of diverse customers by creating network slices in line with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) within minutes.