Watch Bramhastra and other movies for Rs 75 on September 16: Here is how you can book tickets online

Ever imagined watching a movie at a theater for only Rs 75? The Multiplex Authority of India will soon make it possible. On the occasion of Cinema Day, the MAI will offer movie tickets for only Rs 75 across 4000 screens in the country. The standard rate for movie tickets in any theater varies between Rs 300 and 500. And if you opt for recliner seats, you may have to pay something between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500.

"National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen," the statement by MAI read. Multiplexes like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asia, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, and Delite have agreed to join the celebrations. The MIA took to Twitter to announce the new offer on movie tickets. "Cinemas come together to celebrate 'National Cinema Day' on September 16, to offer movies for just Rs 75," the association tweeted.

Interestingly, the MIA announced Cinema Day offers a day after America celebrated the event on September 3. The price was capped at $3 only.

The upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is set to release on September 9. The Ayan Mukherji directorial will greatly benefit from the Cinema day offer as the theaters will likely witness an onslaught of moviegoers due to the reduced price on September 16.

MIA has said that the details of the offer will be available on the website of the participating multiplexes as well as their social media sites ahead of September 16.

Meanwhile, here is how you can book tickets online:

Go to the website of the nearest theater, such as PVR or Wave.

Select your city.

Select the theater in your area.

Then select the time and proceed to make payment.

The tickets can also be booked through third party apps like BookMyShow, PayTM and other websites. MAI will share more updates about the offer ahead of September 16.



