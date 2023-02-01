What is DigiLocker? Here’s how you can access your authentic documents in the digital wallet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2023 today. Revealing all the plans and proposed policies, the Finance Minister also announced that the government will set up a digital document storage system with DigiLocker to simplify the process of applying for credit for small businesses.

The government is planning to create a one-stop solution for updating individual identities and addresses, which will be managed by government agencies, regulators, and entities they regulate.

But what is Digilocker? And how this digital document storage platform helps people in protecting and access all their documents and identity verification cards? Let's take a detailed look at how this digital vault works and how you can set up your Digilocker ID.

What is DigiLocker

DigiLocker is the government's official online digital document storage facility which was launched in 2015. It provides a cloud account which can be accessed to get official documents/certificates such as driving licence, vehicle registration, and academic mark sheet in digital format from the original issuers of these certificates. Additionally, DigiLocker also provides 1GB of storage space to account holders so that they can upload and save scanned copies of their legal documents online.

Notably, DigiLocker can only be accessed by citizens who have an Aadhaar Card. You can access the saved documents on Digilocker anytime, anywhere by entering your security credentials on the app.

How to step up DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store or App Store on your Android or iOS smartphones and download the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Now open the app, select your preferred language and click to proceed.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap on the 'get started' button.

Step 4: Next click on 'create an account'.

Step 5: Fill in all the details including, your name, date of birth, mobile number, mail ID and Aadhaar number and Submit.

Step 6: You will have to set a 6-digit security PIN to secure your digital wallet.

Step 7: After setting up the pin, click on the submit button.

Step 8: You will receive an OTP to your registered mobile number and email. Verify your sign-in process by entering the OTP.

Notably, Digilocker will fetch all your information linked to Aadhaar. Once your account is created, you can access and request for many documents including driving licence or 12th board marksheet.

DigiLocker is currently available for individual use only. However, as per the latest budget announcement, the government will soon make DigiLocker available to businesses as well. This initiative will further help in digitising all financial operations in the country.