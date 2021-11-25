WhatsApp may roll out 5 new features soon: Here is everything you need to know

WhatsApp is working on a lot of interesting features to enhance the user experience. The messaging app will soon let users hide their last seen, profile pictures from selected users, WhatsApp is also working on extending the time limit for Delete Message for Everyone feature and it will soon roll out the custom sticker maker for the mobile users. WhatsApp rolled out the possibility of creating stickers on WhatsApp Web, that feature will soon be brought to the mobile app.

Most of the features are currently under development. So let us take a look at all the upcoming features WhatsApp may launch.

Delete Message for everyone

WhatsApp is reportedly working to extend the time limit of the Delete Message for Everyone feature. Currently, users can delete the message one hour after sending them, but now WhatsApp is testing the possibility of deleting the message after one week. WhatsApp was also considering the option of removing the time limit for the delete messages feature.

Speed up forwarded voice notes

WhatsApp is also working on the possibility of speeding up forwarded voice notes. Currently, users can rush through the voice messages by increasing the speed by 1.5X. However, the same cannot be done with forwarded voice notes. You will have to hear the way it has been sent. As per the latest updates, WhatsApp will now let users speed up the forwarded voice notes. WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo, in a report has stated that the possibility of speeding up a forwarded voice message is currently not possible because there is no playback button available. However, WhatsApp is currently working on the feature to get the new playback button on the forwarded voice messages.

Hide privacy setting, last seen from selected contacts

WhatsApp will soon let users hide their last seen, profile pictures and about from selected contacts. As of now, the users can hide their Last Seen, Profile Picture and About section from all the contacts. WhatsApp currently doesn't give users the option to hide from specific contacts. The only thing you can do now hides it from all your contacts and people whose numbers you have not saved. It is also important to note that in the current settings, if you hide your last seen, you would not be able to see the last seen of your contacts. Similarly, If you disable the blue ticks, you won't get to know whether your message has been read by the other person or not.

Custom sticker maker for mobile

WhatsApp will soon let users create their own stickers on the mobile app. The feature was rolled out in the web version of the app. 91Mobiles has reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that would let users create their own stickers on the app. WhatsApp might roll out the feature to all users in the coming weeks. It however has not revealed how WhatsApp plans to introduce the feature. The report states that WhatsApp might allow users to upload pictures first and turn them into a sticker. WhatsApp might also introduce edit tools to crop the pictures, paste two pictures and more.