WhatsApp rolling out hide online status feature to some beta users, stable release coming soon

WhatsApp starts rolling out a new privacy feature that allows users to hide their online status. As per fresh reports, the hide online status feature is available for some beta testers on the latest WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.20.9 version. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to control who can see when they are online.

The meta-owned messaging app allows users to limit their last seen and online status by heading over to the Settings option. Currently, WhatsApp only allows users to change their last seen status to 'Nobody', 'Contacts' and 'Everyone'. To make these privacy changes, users can simply head to the Settings menu and then to Account and Privacy option.

With the hide online feature coming for select beta users, WhatsApp has replaced the 'Last seen tab' with 'Last Seen and Online' option. The rollout of the feature to beta users was first reported by WABetaInfo. Now, these changes or updates will be available for every WhatsApp user in the months to come, the company recently confirmed.

As we wait for the hide online status feature to rollout to everyone, let's take a look at how this option will work. Here's a step-by-step guide.

How to hide online status in WhatsApp

Go to WhatsApp Settings

Open Account and scroll down to Privacy option

Next, select the Last seen and online tab

You will have the option of setting your online status to 'Everyone' or hide from contacts

The feature will work the same as the Last Seen status.

Notably, the feature is only available for select beta users. This simply means that it will take some time for the hide online feature to be available for everyone, possibly 1-2months from now.

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on several other features to improve the overall user experience. Some of these features include -- leaving group silently, search chat by date feature, among many others.