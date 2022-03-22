WhatsApp rolls out message reactions feature to select users: Here's how it works

WhatsApp has started rolling out the message reactions feature. We have been hearing about this feature for a long time now and one will now finally be able to try it out. Popular apps like Telegram and Instagram already offer this functionality, and one gets to react to messages with some cool animated emojis.

While WhatsApp isn't offering animated emojis, users at least have the option to react to certain messages with regular emojis. In order to react to messages on WhatsApp, users just need to tap on any message and the app will display an emoji box. You can then choose any one of them, after which WhatsApp will stick your emoji to that message.

For now, users are getting only six reactions, including Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks. Comparatively, Telegram gives more than 10 emojis. Those who have used Instagram's DM section for chatting might have noticed that the app offers unlimited emojis that one can add to the default list of emojis.

The Meta-owned company took its own sweet time to roll out the message reactions feature. Though, it is still not releasing the feature to all the users. It is being rolled out to select beta testers, but a stable rollout of the same is expected to happen in the coming months.

It is currently unknown whether WhatsApp is offering the feature for both group and individual chats or only one of them will be getting it. Other apps do offer the message reactions feature for all the chats. If you are an Android beta tester, then you will be able to try out the feature in the 2.22.8.3 version of WhatsApp.

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp has also rolled out the stable version of the multi-device feature and it is no longer available in the beta mode. The earlier version had some bugs and had issues with syncing up all the chats across devices. The latest update should fix that and now you will be able to easily use WhatsApp on different devices without linking it to your primary device. Though, one will initially be required to use their primary device to access it on any device, after which one won't have to repeat the same process. The multi-device feature is visible in the settings menu > Linked devices.