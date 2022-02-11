WhatsApp rolls out new calling interface for selected Android users

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls primarily. The messaging app has reportedly been working on the new interface since December 2021. The interface was previously designed for iOS as well as the Android app. However, now WhatsApp has rolled out a redesigned calling interface for the Android beta testers. The update has only been available to a handful of beta testers only. It will be available to the remaining testers in the coming days.

As per the report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is not only revamping the caller interface for individual calls, but soon users will see an entirely new design for group calls as well. The screenshots show that when you place a group voice call, bring voice waveforms for all participants during the call. Wabetainfor reports that the new update is being rolled out to Android beta testers today, but more activations are planned for the coming weeks. As of now, the new interface was not spotted on the iOS beta app, but the features tracker says that WhatsApp might roll out to WhatsApp too in a future update.

The report further states that the feature to improve the interface for voice calls is already enabled in this beta, and the ability to use wallpaper for voice calls is also available in this beta update. However, users will not get an option to customize as yet.

The Wabetainfo report notes that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.5.4 has been marked as a compatible update, but some users may be able to use the same feature on the 2.22.5.3 update as well. If you want to test the new feature, you will first have to enroll in the Google Play Beta program to get access to the WhatsApp Beta. The Beta app can also be downloaded APK from APKMirror. However, it is advisable not to download the beta version of WhatsApp in your primary device, you can always get a secondary device for beta testing.