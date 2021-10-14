WhatsApp said to be working on chat backup size feature as Google might end unlimited free storage for backups

Earlier this year from June, Google started limiting storage options for Google account users to 15GB, which is shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. Now, according to features tracker WAbetainfo, Google could soon limit WhatsApp backups for WhatsApp users, which is currently unlimited. According to the tracker, WhatsApp could roll out a Manage backup size feature that will enable users to select the content they wish to store on Google Drive and will be able to see the amount of storage that will be required to save the required media or documents. As of now, WhatsApp backups do not count against your Google Drive storage.

The new 'Manage backup size' feature on WhatsApp will allow users to select the content they wish to backup which could include photos, video, audio and internal documents. The report speculates that Google might stop offering unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups, but will switch to a limited plan like 2000 MB per user. The report notes that it is still a speculation and that the feature has not been announced yet. There is no official word from WhatsApp or Google about the feature, however, going by Google's recent limitations on storage backup, it is likely that the feature could be announced soon by WhatsApp. If this feature rolls out, users will not be able to turn it off according to reports.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and beta users. If you enable end-to-end encryption, you will be able to secure your backup on iCloud from unauthorized access. WhatsApp was first spotted testing the feature on the iOS beta app. The messaging app was also testing a similar feature for the Android beta app as well. According to reports, when your chat backup is end-to-end encrypted, not even WhatsApp, Facebook and Apple can read the content because it's encrypted using a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

The end-to-end encryption backups would be an opt-in feature in both iOS and Android. Users will have to manually enable the feature to safeguard their chat backups from unauthorised access. To enable the feature, users can go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup.



