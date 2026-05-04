WhatsApp to discontinue avatar feature across Android, iOS: What it means for users

WhatsApp is discontinuing its avatar feature on Android and iOS, ending support for avatar creation, editing and profile use. As the rollout expands, users are gradually losing access to avatar-related tools in settings, chat screens and the keyboard, although previously saved avatar stickers will continue to remain available.

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According to the Wabetainfo report, the change is being introduced in phases, and it has become more widely visible over the past few days after quietly rolling out over the past few months. Users can check whether their account has been affected by opening the avatar section in WhatsApp settings. In some cases, the app now shows an alert saying the avatar can no longer be edited and will soon be removed from the profile. For some users, the entire avatar section has already disappeared from settings.

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How the feature worked

WhatsApp had introduced profile avatars as a way for users to create a digital version of themselves by choosing facial features, hairstyles and outfits. Users could also select a background colour and add animations. Once set up, the avatar appeared alongside the profile photo in the chat info screen, with WhatsApp using a flip animation to switch between the photo and the avatar.

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Over time, Meta updated the feature by refining the visual style and expanding customisation options. WhatsApp also added personalised avatar stickers for chats in an effort to make the feature more expressive and useful in conversations.

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What is being removed

WhatsApp is now removing avatar access from multiple parts of the app. Apart from settings and the chat info screen, the app is also taking away the avatar entry point from the keyboard. This means users will no longer be able to open or send avatar stickers directly from the conversation screen. However, avatar stickers already sent in chats will not disappear. They may still be available through the recent stickers section, and in some cases, in the favourites tab if they were saved earlier.

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No date for full removal

WhatsApp has not publicly explained the exact reason for the decision or announced a specific date for complete removal. The feature will instead continue to disappear gradually over the coming weeks. Once the rollout is complete, users will no longer be able to create, edit or manage avatars in the app.

The move marks the end of a feature that had received several updates over the years, with WhatsApp now steadily removing avatar tools from profiles, settings and chats across Android and iOS.