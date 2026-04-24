One login for everything: Meta announces one account to manage Facebook, Instagram and devices

Meta, the social media giant, has announced a new Meta Account system to make it simpler for users to log in and manage their accounts across Facebook, Instagram and connected devices. As of now, Users have separate login credentials for things like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta’s AI-powered devices, making it confusing and messy.

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As of now, Meta already has Accounts Centre, which helps combine some of the services, but it’s not fully streamlined. Now, with the new Meta Account system, it will become simpler and more unified to access and manage apps through a single login experience.

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How will the Meta Account system work?

With a Meta Account system, users will need a single password to log into all their Meta apps and services. These services will include Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and AI glasses. However, for WhatsApp, the Meta Account system will remain optional.

The new account system will come with advanced privacy and security features as well. The company assures that users can secure their accounts using passkeys, which is a safer login method that uses fingerprint, face recognition, or a device PIN/password instead of a password.

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With Passkey, users will also be able to activate the multi-factor authentication (MFA) and get login alerts across devices, so they know if there’s any unusual activity.

“Settings that apply across Meta apps and devices are managed in one place through your Meta Account — similar to how Accounts Centre works today,” the company stated.

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“Now, more settings can be centrally managed this way, including your password, two-factor authentication, and the email address associated with your account. Because these don’t change from app to app, you shouldn’t have to update them separately,” it added.

Lastly, the Meta Account system will also give greater control to parents to manage teens’ supervised accounts. With a unified system, parents can keep a check on their kids' activities across Meta apps, without switching among various apps. With the Family Centre dashboard on Meta Account, parents can manage settings for Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and others in the same place.

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When is the Meta Account system rolling out?

The Meta blog post revealed that the new “Meta Account system” will start to roll out gradually, starting next year. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months for the feature to be widely available and see how it benefits users across the Meta ecosystem.