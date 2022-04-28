With Elon Musk targeting Vijaya Gadde, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal finally hits back

A day after buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has launched a series of attacks on the way Twitter works and has specifically singled out Vijaya Gadde, the company's legal chief. Gadde is the key person inside Twitter around policy decisions, including decisions related to blocking and limiting the spread of misinformation. Now, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is hitting back, virtually terming Elon Musk's tweets "noise".

Gadde is also reportedly distraught at Twitter selling itself to Musk. When the news came out that she became emotional discussing the future of Twitter with her team, Musk replied to one of the tweets implying that Gadde's decision regarding a news story in 2020 was inappropriate. He followed it up on Wednesday night with a meme that took fresh potshots at Gadde. Following his tweet, a number of Twitter trolls have hurled racist slurs and abuse at Gadde.

Now Parag Agrawal, who is just five months into his term as Twitter CEO, lashed out at Musk albeit in a very subtle manner. In his tweet, Agrawal lauded his teammates for working constantly towards the betterment of the company despite an onslaught of unsavory comments by Musk on Twitter about the people of the company and its policies.

Agrawal wrote, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."

With Musk soon expected to own Twitter, Agrawal's position may be in jeopardy, but it seems for now he is choosing to stand by his employees.

Agrawal, in a rare instance also, replied to a parody account when the account — NotParagAgrawal — asked "I thought we were fired." To this, CEO Agrawal said, "nope! we are still here."

Agrawal also tweeted an update which talked of Twitter going ahead with a planned presentation for advertisers. "Definitely happening," he said. A few days ago when Musk bought Twitter, its founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey called the move the right direction and hinted that it would turn the focus away from making money and Wall Street.

Dick Costolo says leaders don't bully

Gadde, meanwhile, has also found some support from former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. When Musk shared a meme featuring podcaster Joe Rogan and Vijaya Gadde, Costolo wondered what was going on. Costolo asked Musk directly. He wrote in his reply, "what's going on? You're making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats."

In a separate tweet, Costolo later reiterated that "Bullying is not leadership".

Gadde has also found some support for Silicon Valley journalists. Will Oremus, a journalist with Washington Post said, "Musk now tweeting memes mocking Twitter's top policy exec, @vijaya. The practical effect of these tweets is to fuel a targeted harassment campaign against his own future employee — the very kind of thing that Gadde's teams have been working to make Twitter less conducive to."

Another top journalist, Kara Swisher too called it out. Quoting Costolo, she said, "What's going on: He's trying to goad people into leaving and it's an odious way of doing it. Speaking of which, you can be sure to keep up with the payments he needs to make, there will have to be significant layoffs at twitter. He'd rather they quit, than pay them out."