Xiaomi CEO believes Xiaomi 12 challenges iPhone 13, so we compared the two phones

Xiaomi is out with its new line of flagships and just as we had expected over the past few months, the Xiaomi 12 series phones come with the best there is to offer in the world of Android smartphones. Naturally, the company felt it was only right to compare its new top-of-the-line offerings with the phone often touted as the best in the market, Apple's iPhone 13.

This is not the first time that Xiaomi is making such a comparison. The Chinese tech major has had a history of comparing its latest smartphone with those of Apple at its launch events. Xiaomi followed this ritual at the launch of the Xiaomi 12, comparing various aspects of it (even the width of the smartphone), to the iPhone 13. What is different this time is that the company has officially confirmed that this comparison is not just a gimmick. Xiaomi indeed intends to take on the iPhone 13 with its Xiaomi 12.

The objective was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at the event. As quoted by GizChina, Jun confirmed that Xiaomi has the determination to put its new flagship phones right in comparison with the iPhone 13. While some may have smirked at the comparison, Jun is confident that the new Xiaomi phones have what it takes to take Apple head-on in the segment.

Among the advantages that Xiaomi 12 has over the iPhone 13, Jun counted a better and larger screen on the Xiaomi phones that also comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, he mentioned the larger battery capacity on the phones that even supports faster charging. He touted the selfie cameras on the Xiaomi 12 to be better, just as the high-quality sound.

Let us have a look at all these specifications to see for ourselves.

Xiaomi 12 vs iPhone 13 head-on

Display - Xiaomi 12 features a 6.27-inch FHD+ (2400x1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a pixel density of 419 PPI. The display is also protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

iPhone 13, in comparison, comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2532x1170 pixels resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness and a 460 ppi pixel density. There is also scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection on top.

It is clear that even though the Xiaomi 12 features a larger display, the screen on the iPhone 13 beats it in other important aspects like resolution, brightness and pixel density.

Processor - Xiaomi 12 is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset - an octa-core processor clocked at 3 GHz and based on a 4nm manufacturing process.

The iPhone 13 uses an Apple A15 Bionic chipset - a six-core processor based on a 5-nanometer process technology and clocked at 3.22 GHz.

It is likely that Xiaomi 12 outperforms the iPhone 13 here, with a better GPU performance touted on the new Qualcomm processor.

Camera - Xiaomi 12 comes with a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

iPhone 13 restricts this to a dual-camera system with two 12-megapixel (ultrawide and wide) lenses. There is also a 12-megapixel selfie lens at the front.

This will be a tough comparison as Apple is known for delivering some of the greatest camera systems without indulging in the megapixel wars. So we shall await more feedback on the phones' cameras to have a verdict here.

Software - Xiaomi 12 is the first to run MIUI 13 out of the box, while the iPhone 13 promises to run iOS 15 out-of-the-box. Both the operating systems are the latest efforts by the companies and come with all the new features, though it is needless to say that iOS takes preference here.

Battery - Apple made a big noise about equipping its new-gen iPhones with a large battery. Though the 3240mAh battery on the iPhone 13 is still no match for Xiaomi 12's 4500mAh battery, that also comes with 67W fast charging support. It even gets 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support, while the iPhone 13 is restricted to 23W fast charging.

In the end, Jun nailed the comparison with the one big factor where Apple always loses. He highlighted that all the advantages of the Xiaomi 12 phones come at a lower cost than the iPhone 13. It is easy to see how that is a huge winning factor that can boost anyone's confidence against an iPhone.

Rightly so, as the iPhone 13 starts retailing at CNY 5,999 (about Rs 70,000) in China for the base variant. Xiaomi 12, in comparison, has been priced at CNY 3699 (about Rs 43,000) for the starting model. The price difference is just too huge for two smartphones that claim to go head to head.

With China being a price-sensitive market just like India, pricing the smartphones right is a big task for OEMs. And while Apple insists on staying in the ultra-premium price range, beating it at price is not a touch challenge for flagship smartphones from other makers.

With that and the fact that Android smartphones are racing away from iPhones in terms of features offered, Jun is confident that Xiaomi 12 will fare well in comparison. He rounds it off by saying, "the power of Chinese smartphones is greater than anticipated."

Whether he is right or not, we will let you decide.