Xiaomi may be working on a new smartphone with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz refresh rate display

Xiaomi is having a wonderful year. It has launched some impressive smartphones in 2021 so far, which has helped the Chinese smartphone maker grab the top spot for units shipped globally. The smartphone maker hosted a global launch event only last month where it introduced the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The last has already been introduced in the country and more Xiaomi phones should as well during the festive season.

However, it seems like the smartphone maker is far from done. It is believed to be working on a number of new devices and a new leak has suggested that Xiaomi might be working on a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. According to Weibo user Bald Panda, the new Xiaomi smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor and a curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole cut out.

The display will have an FHD+ resolution and not a 2K resolution as some of Xiaomi's recent flagships have. The leak has also revealed a few other specifications of the smartphone. It is tipped to come with a 108-megapixel main sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The smartphone may also feature a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The new Xiaomi smartphone is tipped to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The leak doesn't mention the possible name of the upcoming device. Also, there is no word on its launch timeline. We should hear more about this mysterious Xiaomi smartphone as the launch nears. Given that the Snapdragon 870 chipset powers affordable flagships, the upcoming phone can be part of the Redmi K or Xiaomi 11 line-ups.

We have seen several smartphone makers use the Snapdragon 870 chip for their affordable flagship devices. Xiaomi itself has used this processor on the Mi 10S, the Mi 11X, and the Mi Pad 5 Pro. The tablet is yet to be introduced in India though. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus 9R with the same chipset while Vivo has used this chip on the X60 series devices.