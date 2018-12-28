Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with powerful Snapdragon 660 accidently leaks on Flipkart

Indian retailer Flipkart accidently listed Redmi Note 6 Pro, the successor of Redmi Note 5 Pro, with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC during its Mobiles Bonanza sale. Earlier, Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched with same Snapdragon 636 chipset found on its predecessor.

Also Read: OnePlus 6T available with limited period discounts, no-cost EMI & exchange offers

The Snapdragon 660 is more powerful than the Sapdragon 636 and sC, which are powered by Snapdragon 660 chipsets. Xiaomi's redmi Note 6 Pro had disappointed buyers as it wasn't an upgrade. It came with a notched display and updated quad camera setup, but had the same Snapdragon 636 SoC. The listing, however, has now been removed by Flipkart.

.@Flipkart just made a small error (thanks to who informed me about it) I guess which needs to be fixed fast. But yeah, we all wanted SD660 on Redmi Note6 Pro right?! But then why would anyone buy the Mi A2! @XiaomiIndia @RedmiIndia link: https://t.co/XFmK8wSAL8 pic.twitter.com/S0twIlCL2u - Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 27, 2018

There isn't any fire without the fuel as Redmi Note 6 Pro with the new Snapdragon 660 was also spotted on benchmark platforms. The latest news of the listing just confirms the fact that the Chinese smartphone maker might be testing the device with the Snapdragon 660.

The base model of the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 13,999, while the high end model of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available for Rs 15,999. The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is its cameras, two at the back and two in front. The rear has a 12 MP primary sensor capable of dual pixel auto-focus, and a 5 MP sensor for depth perception. The dual camera setup at the front has a 20 MP primary sensor with pixel binning technology and a 2 MP sensor for depth perception.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ display with of 19:9 an aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold colour options.

Edited By: Udit Verma