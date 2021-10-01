Xiaomi silently launches Redmi Note 10 Lite in India at the same price as Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi has silently launched the Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. The smartphone joins a long (and confusing) line-up of Redmi Note 10 smartphones which already includes the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. What's baffling though, is that the Redmi Note 10 Lite has been introduced at exactly the same price as the Redmi Note 10. The latter was launched at Rs 12,499 but, is now selling at Rs 13,999 in the country for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. That is also the cost of the entry variant of Redmi Note 10 Lite.

Surprisingly, the Redmi Note 10 Lite also comes with a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC which makes it an obvious choice at that price. It is the same chipset which was used on the Redmi Note 9 Pro last year. In fact, the phone seems to be a rebadged version of the same device with a few changes. The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes in four colour options - Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The new Redmi Note 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs Rs 15,999, and while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 16,999. The phone will go on sale on October 2 from 12am (midnight) on Mi.com and Amazon.in. The customers will also get Rs 1,250 instant discount on SBI credit card.

Redmi Note 10 Lite features and specifications

Redmi Note 10 Lite features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Reading Mode 2.0, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, comes with an AMOLED display. The new Redmi device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor packing an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.48 aperture.

The Redmi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.