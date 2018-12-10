Samsung Galaxy A8 with Infinity-O display to launch today

South Korean Electronics major Samsung will unveil its Galaxy A8 phones today in China. The biggest feature of the Samsung's A8 would be its infinity O-display. It is expected that there would be no notches but an O-shaped hole in the display for the camera! Huawei is also planning to launch a similar design on December 17.

Earlier, Samsung had showcased several ideas related to its infinity design which implemented camera on the screen without any notch. The leaked pictures of A8 show thin bezels and nearly an infinity design.

As far as the specifications of A8 are concerned, the smartphone will be powered by 710 SoC and will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Moreover, the smartphone will also support memory expansion up to 512GB via microSD card. It will have a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels.

Also Read: Nokia 8.1 Android One phone launch in New Delhi today, check out price, specifications

Coming to the optics, the Samsung A8 is expected to have triple cameras at the back comprising of a 24-MP primary sensor that will work together with 10-MP and 5-MP sensors. The front camera hole in the screen could be a lone 24-MP selfie camera.

The design of Samsung A8 could be a glimpse into what the company is planning for its 10-anniversary S10 & S10 Plus phones. Galaxy A8 phones are mid-rangers and usually showcase Samsung's cutting edge tech that might eventually feature in its flagship devices.

All of the A8 designs further strongly suggest that Samsung might have a surprise up its sleeve when it unveils 10-anniversary Galaxy S10s. It could be minimalistic camera hole design, fingerprint on display, sound on display and under panel sensors!