OnePlus 7 leaks and rumours: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 7 has always been the most sought after smartphone, but this year's OnePlus 7 could be the one that will bring the Chinese smartphone major into the mainstream. OnePlus has always witnessed leaks as its launch date approaches and this time it's no different. Let's look at what we know about the next marquee handset so far based on the rumours and leaks.

Very few companies have been able to ditch the notch and OnePlus is expected to join the elite club with OnePlus 7. The new case renders spotted by GizmoChina shows a gap or a cut-out for the triple rear camera and also a dedicated space at the top which could be the pop-up camera. The leaked development comes right after OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted towards a new pair of wireless, or possibly true-wireless earphones from the company.

OnePlus 7 hasn't warmed up to the wireless charging. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed during an interview at MWC 2019 that the next OnePlus will not have wireless charging. "OnePlus (Dash) charging is one of the best," Lau said. "Wireless charging is far inferior." However, Lau said that the company is working on it but he doesn't have an exact date.

Specifications of the new OnePlus 7 has been leaked by the OnLeaks on Twitter. The flagship phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The base variant of the smartphone is expected to come with 6GB RAM and at least 128GB storage. OnePlus could also offer a variant with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, OnePlus 7 would include a triple camera setup. OnePlus 7 is expected to sport a 48-MP camera sensor at the back along with a 20-MP secondary camera and a 5-MP depth for bokeh effects.

The OnePlus 7 will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and be powered by 4,000mAh battery.

Edited By: Udit Verma

