Realme U1 3GB RAM variant goes on open sale on Amazon India from today

Oppo's sub-brand, Realme U1, a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, will be available in an open-sale format starting today on Amazon India and the Realme's official website. The phone was launched in India in November end, and has since then been sold via flash sales. From today onwards, buyers will no longer have to register to get notified for the flash sale, and can just head over to Amazon India at any time to buy the smartphone.

Realme U1 comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, and is the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC. The Realme 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant is available at Rs 11,999. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs 14,499 and it will continue to be sold via flash sales. The next sale is slated for December 19 at 12 PM.

Also Read: Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Check deals on Google Pixel, Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, more

As far as specifications are concerned, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3. Realme U1 boasts of a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU. The Realme U1 is equipped with 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Talking about the optics, Realme U1 packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture at the back, coupled with an LED flash. On front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Looking at the connectivity options, Realme U1 includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, Micro-USB port, OTG support, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Edited By: Udit Verma