WhatsApp update: New feature to make playing consecutive voice messages possible

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its messaging platform called 'Consecutive voice messages'. The feature will allow the user to automatically play voice messages if they are sent in a sequence.

The feature is not available at the moment to the end user. It would be made available remotely as a part of next beta update of the messenger. The consecutive WhatsApp voice message feature has been spotted in the iOS v2.18.100 build, reported Wabetainfo.

According to the Wabetainfo, the consecutive voice messages feature is a new functionality that, as the name suggests, allows (users) to continuously play consecutive voice messages.

After the end of the first voice message, WhatsApp will notify the user with a sound. Immediately after the sound it will play the next voice message. In between, the user doesn't have to take any action. WhatsApp will also play a short audio at the end of the voice message if there are no other voice messages to play.

WhatsApp is releasing new features thick and fast. Only recently it had released stickers and the preview feature for its users.

WhatsApp is also working on several new features, for e.g. silent and vacation modes and reply privately, that might see the light of the day in next few weeks.

Also Read: WhatsApp's new update is making many quit the platform