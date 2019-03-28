WhatsApp for Android to get fingerprint authentication feature; here're the details

WhatsApp will soon bring fingerprint authentication feature to its Android users. The new security feature has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.19.83. The fingerprint authentication feature can be enabled from the settings section of the WhatsApp messenger. At the moment, the fingerprint authentication feature for WhatsApp is only available for the iOS users. For iPhone and iPad users, the authentication works with both Face ID and Touch ID. Once the feature is made available to everyone, WhatsApp users on Android platform will have to authenticate their identity every time they open the app.

As per the beta tracker website, WABetainfo, the fingerprint feature in the Android OS is disabled by default and it won't work even for the beta users. The tracker says that the new fingerprint authentication feature will let the Android users unlock their WhatsApp using a fingerprint sensor. The feature can be activated by going into the settings - Account - Privacy - Use Fingerprint to Unlock. Once the Fingerprint Unlock feature is enabled, WhatsApp will ask you to register a fingerprint. It will also ask you if you want the app to be locked immediately, after 1 minute, after 10 minutes or after 30 minutes.

The new authorisation method will make third party locking apps, which were very popular, redundant. The fingerprint authentication mechanism will add an extra layer of security as WhatsApp users will have to authenticate themselves every time they open the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp could also get the much-awaited 'Dark Mode' feature as the Facebook owned messaging app has started testing it. The feature was seen in the beta version 2.19.82 of WhatsApp. The images of this mode have been published by WABetainfo noting that the feature has been implemented in Settings only.

