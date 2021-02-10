WhatsApp new features expected: From video and voice calls on desktop, mute video, and multi-device support

Highlights WhatsApp made a lot of features official in 2020 and continues to test new features

WhatsApp made a lot of features official in 2020 and continues to test new features. The messaging app has been time and again spotted testing some of the most-awaited features including the multi-device support, read later, video and voice calling on the web and more. This year WhatsApp rolled out some of the most important features including WhatsApp Pay, Always Mute, Disappearing Messages, Customisable wallpapers.

WhatsApp has grabbed eyeballs because of its new privacy features and terms of service that were not received well by the users. Although WhatsApp postponed the launch of its new terms of service and policies, the majority of users migrated to Telegram and Signal. However, WhatsApp is gearing to launch some of the new features that could bring back users who ditched WhatsApp for other messaging apps.

Mute Video

WhatsApp is working on a feature that would let users mute videos before they send them to their contacts. The feature was recently spotted in one of the beta updates. The WhatsApp features tracker has reported that once the feature is rolled out WhatsApp users will be able to mute the video by tapping on the volume toggle. The other chat options including emote option, text option and edit option will remain the same. The new feature was first spotted by the tracker in November by a beta user. WhatsApp is yet to make an official announcement about the same

Video and Voice call on WhatsApp web

WhatsApp is working on the possibility of making voice and video calling available on the web version of the app. The feature has been made available to selected users. WhatsApp features tracker had reported that hat some users have spotted Beta Voice and Video Calls in the chat header on WhatsApp Desktop because the feature is being slowly rolled out. But the features tracker also confirmed that being a beta feature, it will only be available to very few people."WhatsApp is rolling out beta calls for specific users but unfortunately, being a beta feature, it's available for very few people. We hope you're lucky but, if it doesn't, don't worry: every day more users receive that activation and, at present, WhatsApp Desktop has a higher priority," the Wabetainfo read.

Multi-device support

This is one feature that WhatsApp seems to be working on for a very long time. The multi-device support has been spotted multiple times in beta updates. The feature as the name suggests would let users log in to a single account from four different devices. For instance, you can log in from your iPad and iPhone at the same time without having to create a separate account. Currently, WhatsApp only users to log in from computer and phone at the same time but very soon there will be the possibility of using more features.