Windows 11 launch: Everything that may be announced during the Microsoft event

Highlights Windows 11 launch set for tomorrow.

It will get a refreshed UI.

The new UI has a new logo too.

Microsoft is all set to unveil its next-gen OS tomorrow. There are plenty of reasons to believe that the upcoming OS is called Windows 11. Recently, an early build of this unannounced OS surfaced online, revealing plenty of details. A few folks did question the authenticity of this leak, but it seems to be real. We say that because Microsoft has reportedly issued a DMCA copyright takedown request to remove all the links to download the build.

This is hinted to be a big update with significant improvements. Courtesy of the leaked build, we have plenty of information about the Windows 11 OS. The upcoming OS features a revamped UI, a fresh start menu, a new taskbar design, and more.

That said, the new OS takes a lot of cues from Windows 10X, which the software giant has now kept on. The biggest visual changes appear in the taskbar area, the app icons are centred now, there's a new square Windows logo, and the app tray looks a lot cleaner.

Now that you have a brief idea of the expected changes in Windows 11 let's talk about it in detail.

Windows 11 expected features

--Windows 11 gets a new logo that's pretty similar to the Microsoft logo. A new blue square logo replaces the trapezoidal logo we've seen for the past six years. The taskbar has been centre aligned along with the apps.

Photo Credit- XDA, Start menu on Windows 11

--The start menu now has a floating view, and the apps are laid out in a distinct manner. All of this makes it look a lot less cluttered. The search option is placed right next to the start menu and thankfully doesn't take up a lot of space as it used to. In case you do not like the centred placement of the start menu, it can be moved back to its original place.

--Besides this, the floating jump list is something that is yet to be seen in the leaked build. So we are hoping the feature will make its way in the original version. It's also worth noting that rounded corners dominate the new UI.

--The file manager doesn't see a big change apart from the redesigned icons. Even the settings menu remains unchanged. But the animations seem much better, as seen on the leaked build.

--Additionally, Windows 11 brings a bunch of new wallpapers, including a dark one. The OS includes a new setup experience that's somewhat similar to the Windows 10X. Adding to this experience is a new Windows startup sound.

Widgets on Windows 11

--With Windows 11, Microsoft is bringing back widgets. There's a dedicated Widgets icon on the taskbar that lets you access the widgets menu. That said, there's not a lot that users could do with these widgets, as reported. Meaning the feature is still in its developmental phase and more work has to be done on it.

--Users will also get access to a new keyboard with Windows 11. While it looks similar to the current version keyboard, a new bar above allows you to insert emojis, GIFs, and more.

--A new feature called Snap controls is coming to the new OS. It can be accessed via the maximize button on all apps. The feature resembles the cascade windows option that has existed for a long time. It lets users snap windows side by side, in a collage format and more.

--Not to miss, Windows 11 will also benefit from the multitasking features that were supposed to make a way in the Windows 10X.

--The Windows Store is an important part of the OS, and Microsoft is working on getting it an overhaul. Reports suggest that the new Windows store will be open to all apps and games. Microsoft is updating its app store to allow developers to submit any Windows application, including browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Furthermore, Microsoft is supposed to open third-party commerce platforms in apps, allowing developers to avoid the cut Microsoft usually takes from in-app purchase systems.

--Microsoft is also improving the Xbox experience on the upcoming OS. For reference, the new Xbox app is now integrated into Windows 11, offering quick access to Xbox Game Pass games, the social parts of the Xbox network, and the Xbox store.

--The event goes live tomorrow, i.e. June 24. Folks interested in watching the event live can tune in to the Microsoft youtube channel at 8:30 PM IST (11 AM ET).