Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could have Alexa as its voice assistant, gain more health tracking features

Highlights Xiaomi is expected to offer Alexa integration with the Mi Band 5.

The new model will also be able to track blood oxygen levels.

Xiaomi's Mi Band fitness trackers have absolutely dominated the fitness tracker category and there's only one reason behind it -- these are feature-rich. The Mi Band 4 that's on sale currently has some features inspired from smartwatches and its next versions, which is expected to be called the Mi Band 5, will gain more smart features. A recent leak suggests that the Mi Band 5 will have its own voice, courtesy of Alexa.

The Mi Band 5 is said to gain integration with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. This means that the band will have a small microphone to take on voice commands. However, the band won't get a speaker to speak out the results. It is said that the Mi Band 5 will reply in the form of texts on your smartphone. This isn't smart on the same levels as a smartwatch but it's better than nothing.

Users will dictate voice commands to the band and it will come up with a reply on the smartphone. However, for simple tasks like receiving a call or playing music, users can have completely contactless means of doing complex commands. Having onboard could have a negative effect on battery life but Xiaomi may upgrade the powerhouse to compensate for the extra feature.

Apart from the Alexa integration, the Mi Band 5 will also be able to study blood oxygen levels. The band will use the optical sensor in order to get the readings. This is not a new feature on fitness trackers and many of the Mi Band 4's rivals have been offering SpO2 reading for a few years now. Xiaomi has finally considered adding it to its most popular fitness tracker.

With features like these, the Mi Band 5 will be certainly more appealing to fitness tracker users. Previous rumours have already suggested that the Mi Band 5 will gain a new 1.2-inch OLED display and possibly gain a design similar to the Redmi Band launched a few months ago.

Currently, you can buy the Mi Band 4 in India at a price of Rs 2,299 whereas the Mi Band 3 can be bought at Rs 1,599. The Mi Band 3i is the more affordable version of the MI Band 3 with no heart rate sensor.