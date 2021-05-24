Xiaomi sells 3 million units of Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra globally

Highlights Xiaomi registers good sales for Mi 11 series.

Xiaomi has claimed to sell over 3 million units of this year's Mi 11 series globally. The line-up has Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra all of which have already been launched in China and global markets. The company had only launched Mi 11 Ultra in India but, plans to bring more Mi 11 series phones in the coming days. Xiaomi says that the trio of Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra accounted for a substantial part of its market share in China.

Xiaomi claims that these figures were extracted from external sources and third-party retailers for the first four months of the year (January to April 2021). The Chinese smartphone manufacturer didn't reveal how many units of each of these models were sold.

The company had launched the Mi 11 in January as world's first smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor and later added the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra to its portfolio in March. The other two models are also powered by the same chipset. In India, the company had launched Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro as part of the series. Both these phones were launched in China under the Redmi sub-brand.

Interestingly, the 3 million sales figure has been achieved without any contribution from India. While the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro haven't been launched in the country, the Mi 11 Ultra which was unveiled on April 23, is yet to go on sale. Xiaomi hasn't revealed anything about the possible sale or time of this phone's availability.

The Mi 11 Ultra was company's first flagship in the country and was expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro in India. However, Xiaomi has kept silence over the matter.

To recall, the smartphone features a main 6.8-inch 120 Hz QHD+ E4 AMOLED display and a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The Mi 11 Ultra features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 48-megapixel periscope lens. The smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W charging. However, in India, it comes with a 55W charger inside the box.