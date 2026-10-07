Ready to work with operators, ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100% connectivity: SpaceX executive

"We built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India and keeping Indian user data within India," she said.

The company has already invested in ground infrastructure in India, including 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and has established the operations to be ready to serve India.

Starlink has also partnered with Airtel, Jio and others, while engaging with state governments ahead of its planned launch, she added.

Highlighting India's digital progress, she said, "What India has achieved digitally is extraordinary. Hundreds of millions of people connected, affordable data at scale, a digital economy growing rapidly."

However, she noted that connectivity challenges remain. "The last mile remains, and it's the most challenging to connect. It's also where Starlink offers the biggest potential to help accelerate the speed to connect India."

Advertisement

Starlink could support digital classrooms, telemedicine services and disaster-response communications, while also helping connect 4G and 5G towers in places where fibre cannot reach, the SpaceX executive added while speaking at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

"We're standing ready to serve India. Once India is ready, we're ready to work with the government, ready to work with operators, ready to help Prime Minister Modi achieve his vision of 100% connectivity throughout India, a vision all of our companies and Elon shares as well," she said.