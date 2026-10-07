MQ9 Reapers, F-15s, F-35: US has lost or damaged 81 aircraft, drones in Iran war

Among the losses are 12 F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, an F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter, an E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft and at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones.

12 F-15E fighters lost or damaged

The US has lost or suffered damage to 12 F-15E Strike Eagles during the war, which began on February 28.

Three of the fighters, each worth more than $30 million, were reportedly shot down over Kuwait on March 2 in what the US described as friendly-fire incidents. Another F-15E was shot down over Iran the following month.

Eight more F-15Es sustained minor damage during Iranian airstrikes on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on September 9 and 10. The damaged aircraft have since returned to service, the CRS report said.

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The F-15E Strike Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather fighter capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. It has been a key part of US air operations in the region.

Unmanned aircraft account for the biggest share of the losses. At least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost, according to the CRS analysis.

Each Reaper is estimated to cost between $30 million and $50 million, depending on its configuration and equipment.

The MQ-9 is used extensively for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can also carry out precision strikes.

The losses have reduced the size of the US Reaper fleet. An Air Force general told the Senate in May this year that the number of operational Reapers had fallen to 135.

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The CRS report also highlighted damage to an F-35A Lightning II, one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the US arsenal.

The fifth-generation stealth fighter, valued at more than $92 million, was damaged after coming under Iranian fire on March 19.

The F-35 combines stealth capabilities with advanced sensors, electronic warfare systems and networked battlefield capabilities. The report said even a single loss or major repair can therefore represent a significant cost for the US military.

