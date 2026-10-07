Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
MQ9 Reapers, F-15s, F-35: US has lost or damaged 81 aircraft, drones in Iran war

MQ9 Reapers, F-15s, F-35: US has lost or damaged 81 aircraft, drones in Iran war

The US has lost or suffered damage to 12 F-15E Strike Eagles during the war, which began on February 28. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 6:20 PM IST
MQ9 Reapers, F-15s, F-35: US has lost or damaged 81 aircraft, drones in Iran warUS has lost 45 Reaper drones, 12 F-15s in Iran war, CRS report finds

The US military has lost or suffered damage to at least 81 aircraft, drones and helicopters worth as much as $3.3 billion since the war with Iran began, according to a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report.

The losses include some of the US military's most advanced fighter jets, along with surveillance, refuelling and unmanned systems used in American operations during the conflict. The report was cited by the New York Post.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among the losses are 12 F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, an F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter, an E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft and at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones.

12 F-15E fighters lost or damaged

The US has lost or suffered damage to 12 F-15E Strike Eagles during the war, which began on February 28.

Three of the fighters, each worth more than $30 million, were reportedly shot down over Kuwait on March 2 in what the US described as friendly-fire incidents. Another F-15E was shot down over Iran the following month.

Eight more F-15Es sustained minor damage during Iranian airstrikes on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on September 9 and 10. The damaged aircraft have since returned to service, the CRS report said.

Advertisement

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather fighter capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. It has been a key part of US air operations in the region.

Unmanned aircraft account for the biggest share of the losses. At least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost, according to the CRS analysis.

Each Reaper is estimated to cost between $30 million and $50 million, depending on its configuration and equipment.

The MQ-9 is used extensively for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It can also carry out precision strikes.

The losses have reduced the size of the US Reaper fleet. An Air Force general told the Senate in May this year that the number of operational Reapers had fallen to 135.

Advertisement

The CRS report also highlighted damage to an F-35A Lightning II, one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the US arsenal.

The fifth-generation stealth fighter, valued at more than $92 million, was damaged after coming under Iranian fire on March 19.

The F-35 combines stealth capabilities with advanced sensors, electronic warfare systems and networked battlefield capabilities. The report said even a single loss or major repair can therefore represent a significant cost for the US military.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more