Former TERI Chief and environmentalist RK Pachauri dies at 79

Rajendra Kumar Pachauri, the former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute, passed away today at the age of 79. Ajay Mathur, Director General of TERI, confirmed Pachauri's demise.

Pachauri was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi after prolonged cardiac ailment.

Mathur in a statement said, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of R K Pachauri, the founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief."

"TERI is what it is because of Dr Pachauri's untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in growing this institution, and making it a premier global organisation in the sustainability space," added Mathur.

Pachauri suffered a heart stroke in Mexico in July 2019. He was put on life support and had undergone open-heart surgery. He had to step down from his position in TERI after the accusations of sexual harassment.