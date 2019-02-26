PM Modi, three top ministers monitored the IAF strike in Balakot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three top ministers monitored the Indian Air Force operation in Balakot targeting the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps from the situation room located at the South Block on Tuesday.

Not only was the PM at South Block this morning when the air strikes were conducted, but he also briefed both the President and Vice-President about the Indian air strikes on the JeM terror camps, according to sources.

The blueprint of the air operation was also discussed with the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her recent meeting with all the 3 service chiefs in New Delhi.

Modi government reportedly was quite satisfied with the operation and called the mission '100 percent successful' as IAF crossed the Line of Control and completely destroyed 3 JeM terror camps.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale while briefing the media said, "A large number of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar."

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is on high alert along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force. Air defense systems have also been activated to track any intrusion along the international border and the LoC.

